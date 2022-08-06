Archives: Julianna Peña Interrogates Amanda Nunes (2021)

On this day last year, we covered Julianna Peña‘s interrogation of Amanda Nunes and UFC President Dana White regarding Nunes’ UFC 265 withdrawal.

By now, the entire MMA world is very aware that Julianna Peña defeated Amanda Nunes in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at UFC 269. What may be forgotten by some, though, is that the two were originally scheduled to fight one another four months earlier at UFC 265. However, Nunes reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the bout.

Peña wasn’t buying this story, so she did her own digging and would go on to present the findings of her investigation one month later.

In the end, Amanda Nunes would get the last laugh, though. Despite Peña doubting the authenticity of her COVID contraction, Nunes maintained that the virus was a major reason behind her lackluster performance at UFC 269.

Whether or not that was really a primary reason behind’s her UFC 269 loss is up for debate, but what is for certain is that Nunes looked and performed much better in her bounce-back UFC 277 win over Peña last month.

The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day One Year Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 6, 2021, 10:00 AM]

Headline: Investigative Reporter Julianna Peña Interrogates Amanda Nunes

Author: Clyde Aidoo

With her UFC 265 bout against Amanda Nunes recently canceled, Julianna Peña has put her spare time to use by dabbling in the world of investigative reporting.

Like any good investigative reporter, Peña decided to go straight to the source for the inside scoop on a big story. In this case, “The Venezuelan Vixen” wanted to know what were the details behind Amanda Nunes’s whereabouts.

To get these answers, Peña crashed the UFC 265 pre-fight press conference that she would have been a part of had things gone according to plan. The agenda? Prying answers from UFC President Dana White about her would-be opponent, Amanda Nunes.

Peña asked about where Nunes was, to which White reminded her about Nunes testing positive for COVID-19. Peña then mentioned the fact that Nunes recently tested negative and then pushed to find out when the fight would be rescheduled.

White reassured her that she would get her fight, but that was the extent of the information he could provide at the time. You can view the exchange below (h/t MMA Fighting).

.@VenezuelanVixen crashed the #UFC265 press conference to get to the bottom of her scrapped title fight against Amanda Nunes:



"Where's Amanda, Dana? Where's Amanda at?"



Watch full video: https://t.co/TvVwThF2z9 pic.twitter.com/B918r0560t — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 6, 2021

Word got back to the Lioness about Peña’s hunt for answers, so the champ-champ took to Twitter to address the rogue reporter.

Hey @VenezuelanVixen Did you ask about me? I’m here in sunny south Florida. I’m just as excited to see you too. Hopefully soon. Btw. You looked great tonight. — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) August 6, 2021

“Hey @VenezuelanVixen Did you ask about me? I’m here in sunny south Florida. I’m just as excited to see you too. Hopefully soon. Btw. You looked great tonight.”

Peña would then immediately pounce on this opportunity to press Nunes for answers to some follow-up questions now that she had managed to gain the Brazilian’s attention.

Yes I did ask about you. When? When’s going to be good for you? I heard from a teammate you’ve hardly been training for this fight even when you’ve been healthy. Did you know you were going to do this all along? — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) August 6, 2021

“Yes I did ask about you. When? When’s going to be good for you? I heard from a teammate you’ve hardly been training for this fight even when you’ve been healthy. Did you know you were going to do this all along?”

As of yet, Nunes has yet to reply to this line of questioning. If she does, a member of our own team of reporters will bring you the scoop right here on MMANews.com!