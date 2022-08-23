Islam Makhachev Uplifts Kamaru Usman Following UFC 278 KO

Islam Makhachev knows a thing or two about bouncing back from a shocking knockout, and he is now offering his support to former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Makhachev is considered one of the best fighters in the always stacked lightweight division, and is set to take on his first crack at the title when he faces Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October. While he has been largely perfect in his career, one of his early fights saw the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov get brutally knocked out by Adriano Martins in 2015.

With the experience of having been surprisingly knocked out on his résumé, Islam Makhachev knows something about the situation that former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has found himself in, after UFC 278. Here the pound-for-pound king got flatlined by Leon Edwards, in the final minute of a fight that he was winning.

Following this setback, Makhachev took to his Twitter to show support to Usman in the wake of this devastating setback. He expressed how “The Nigerian Nightmare” is going to be able to learn from his mistakes and bounce back better than ever.

“@USMAN84kg is the one who learns on his mistakes, can’t wait for his strong comeback,” Makhachev wrote.

This is a great amount of respect and support shown by Islam Makhachev, who was able to bounce back from his lone defeat by going on a ten-fight winning streak, looking unstoppable the entire way, and is now the favorite in his fight for the vacant lightweight title.

If there is anyone who has the capability to bounce back from a big knockout in a similar way, Usman seems to be the one to do it, but ultimately time will tell how he recovers.

