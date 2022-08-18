Jairzinho Rozenstruik Set To Face Chris Daukaus On October 1

A UFC heavyweight showdown is set for an October 1st UFC Fight Night event between contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus.

Rozenstruik announced the news in an interview with YouTuber Competitive Origins MMA.

Rozenstruik returns following a first-round knockout loss to Alexander Volkov back in June. Before that, he was supposed to face Marcin Tybura in April before Tybura pulled out with an illness ahead of UFC 273.

Rozenstruik is looking to get back into the thick of things in the heavyweight division. His most recent wins came against Augusto Sakai and Junior dos Santos.

Following a loss to UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 249, Rozenstruik has lost three of his last five fights.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik & Chris Daukaus Are Set To Meet In A High Stakes Matchup

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports



Daukaus, like Rozenstruik, is looking to get back on track in the UFC after showing initial promise in the Octagon. He’s lost back-to-back fights to Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes following a five-fight winning streak.

Daukaus earned three-straight first-round finishes to begin his UFC tenure. He won his UFC debut against Parker Porter at UFC 252 before victories over the likes of Aleksei Oleinik and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

The October 1st UFC Fight Night event is set to be headlined by a strawweight matchup between top contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan.

What are your early thoughts on Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus?