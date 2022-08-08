Jake Paul Agrees To “Winner Take All” KSI Bout With One Catch

Jake Paul is open to boxing fellow YouTuber KSI if certain stipulations are met ahead of a potential fight.

Paul most recently had two different boxing matches scheduled for August 6th fall through, including most recently with Hasim Rahman Jr. Paul and his team have accused Rahman of attempting to renegotiate and change the weight for the fight.

Paul was originally supposed to face Tommy Fury before Fury had a series of travel issues trying to get to the United States. Just days after Fury withdrew, he pursued a fight with Rahman to save the Madison Square Garden event.

But Paul is still without a boxing fight for his 2022 return and seems open to other options, including a matchup with KSI. A former opponent of Jake’s brother Logan Paul, KSI is set to face British rapper Swarmz in his boxing return on Aug. 27 at The O2 Arena in London.

Despite being weeks away from a fight, KSI seems eager to get his hands on Paul sooner rather than later.

It all started when KSI offered Paul a fight for next year in the UK via a tweet.

I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line.



Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this.



Will you accept?@jakepaul — ksi (@KSI) August 8, 2022

KSI’s offer comes after Paul offered to face him on short notice at MSG on Aug. 27. Then, KSI opted to go in another direction and face Swarmz instead after his original opponent withdrew.

Jake Paul Seems Open To KSI Fight In The UK

Photos via Instagram @ksi @jakepaul

In a recent tweet, Paul accepted KSI’s offer on one condition.

Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on.



Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition…



You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr https://t.co/UczxNAnmHv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 8, 2022

KSI’s last professional fight came against Logan in a split decision victory in Nov. 2019. He’s also fought in a pair of amateur outings against Logan and Joe Weller.

Jake hasn’t fought since a knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December. He defeated Woodley in back-to-back fights and also knocked out former Bellator champion Ben Askren.

KSI and Paul both seem interested in a fight, but it’ll be interesting to see if KSI gives in to Paul’s demand of admitting that Paul is presently ahead of him in developing his boxing skills.

Do you think Jake Paul and KSI will eventually face off in the boxing ring?