Jake Paul Called Out By Key Figure In Jussie Smollett Case

Jake Paul has another potential opponent for his next boxing match after his Hasim Rahman Jr. fight was recently canceled.

Abimbola Osundairo, an extra on the television series Empire and a professional boxer, has expressed interest in a fight with Paul. Osundairo has a 2-0 professional record in the boxing ring and has already fought twice this year.

Paul was supposed to face Rahman on Saturday before the event was canceled. Paul and his team allege that Rahman’s weight-cutting issues and attempts to renegotiate were the primary reasons for the event’s cancelation.

But Paul may have another opponent willing to step up to fight him in Osundairo, who made headlines back in 2019 after he was paid by actor Jussie Smollett to stage a hate crime in Chicago alongside his brother Olabinjo.

Abimbola Osundairo Issues Callout To Jake Paul

The Associated Press and USA Today

During a recent interview with TMZ, Osundairo made the case for Paul not to cancel the August 6th event just yet.

“Yes, do not cancel that fight Jake Paul. Fight me instead,” Osundairo said to Paul. “I am ready to fight this Saturday. I’ve been training, I’m in Massachusetts training right now, I can make the weight, I’m currently 188 and I can come in at 190, 195, it does not matter.

“So do not cancel the fight, do not rob the fans and even the undercard of an opportunity to display their gifts. I’m ready to fight, and I’m better than Hasim Rahman Jr. or Tommy Fury. I’m actually ranked higher than Tommy Fury and he has eight pro fights, I have two pro fights…so Jake Paul, let’s put on a fight, let’s put on an explosion, fireworks. Let’s do it for the fans.”

Osundairo most recently defeated Tariq Green on July 16th via a second-round knockout. He won his professional debut earlier this year against Mirady Lubanzadio.

The Osundairos were paid by Smollett in 2019 to stage a politically-charged attack in 2019, pouring bleach on Smollett and putting a noose around his neck while yelling “MAGA country”, in reference to former U.S. president Donald Trump. Smollett had described one of the assailants as a white male and was later found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report.

Paul was originally supposed to face Tommy Fury on Aug. 6 before Fury pulled out due to travel issues to the United States. He hasn’t fought since a knockout of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December.

If Paul is still considering keeping the event intact, it seems he has a willing adversary in Osundairo.

Would you watch a Jake Paul vs. Abimbola Osundairo boxing match?