Jake Paul To Mayweather: ‘I Know You’re Scared To Fight Me’

Jake Paul wants to avenge his brother’s loss to Floyd Mayweather, but he apparently thinks that the former champion is too scared to fight him.

Paul has been looking for his next opponent since his bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled on short notice. There have been a few options tossed around, with the most notable being Nate Diaz after he fights out his UFC contract.

Floyd Mayweather is Scared of Jake Paul?

One of the names that Jake Paul has been floating around is taking on former boxing champ and undefeated Floyd Mayweather, who took on Jake’s older brother Logan in an exhibition bout last year. He brought this up once again while speaking in a recent YouTube video, where he not only referenced the time he took Mayweather’s hat at a press event, but also suggested that the boxing legend is afraid to take him on in a pro bout.

“I took your hat, but if you ask anyone in my camp, I always talk about how awesome you are and how legendary you are,” Paul said (h/t The Sun). “So, we respect Floyd on this side of things, even though I know you’re scared to fight me as a real professional bout.”

This suggestion is an interesting one from Jake Paul, and would easily be his biggest test to date. While Logan may have outperformed expectations in his effort against Floyd Mayweather, “Money” proved that the size and youth advantage still was not enough to close the gap.

In terms of other potential opponents, Paul has been the topic of discussion for potential opponents ranging from KSI, to Tito Ortiz, and more. However, there seems to be the most amount of smoke around the Diaz fight, but that is depending on how his last UFC bout with Khamzat Chimaev plays out on September 10th.

That said, Paul has also hinted that he already has his next opponent lined up for October? If, against all odds that opponent happens to be Floyd Mayweather, MMA News will bring you the scoop.

Opponent inked. October is mine. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 24, 2022

Do you want to see a fight between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather?