Jake Paul Offers Short-Notice Fight To KSI For 8/27 At MSG

Jake Paul may have lost his two different opponents for what was supposed to be his return to the ring this weekend, but now he is offering to fight his longtime rival and fellow YouTube boxer KSI on short notice.

Paul was originally slated to square off against Tommy Fury on August 6th, but when visa issues forced the younger brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury out of the fight, he agreed to face off against 12-1 pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. on short notice.

Unfortunately, this bout would fall through too after apparent weight complications led to the New York athletic commission pulling the fight, canceling the entire event.

Jake Paul Offers To Fight KSI On Short Notice

With the Rahman Jr. bout off, Jake Paul was forced back to the drawing board with finding an opponent to face in his return to the ring. However, he might not end up having to wait too long to find an opponent after all.

According to reports, fellow YouTube boxer and long-time rival to both Jake and Logan Paul, KSI (real name Olajide Williams), has lost his opponent for his own boxing comeback, which was set for August 27th. Upon hearing the news, the younger Paul brother apparently threw his name in the hat to take on the Englishman on short notice, at a catchweight of 180lb.

“The @KSI x @AlexWassabi fight that was scheduled for 8/27 is off. Wassabi has a concussion and isn’t cleared to fight,” MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani wrote. “@jakepaul, I’m told, has offered to fight his long-time rival KSI at 180 pounds on the same date/same venue. Developing. (Would be gigantic scenes.)”

The @KSI x @AlexWassabi fight that was scheduled for 8/27 is off. Wassabi has a concussion and isn’t cleared to fight. @jakepaul, I’m told, has offered to fight his long-time rival KSI at 180 pounds on the same date/same venue.



Developing. (Would be gigantic scenes.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 6, 2022

KSI Is Scared?

This report from Ariel Helwani was supported with a video that Jake Paul posted to his Instagram. After cackling with laughter, the 5-0 YouTuber turned boxer called out KSI, saying that he has no excuses to not take the fight, and that if he says no, it is a sign that KSI is afraid to fight him.

“Oh KSI’s fight, man. I heard the news. It sucks for Alex obviously. He has a concussion, he can’t fight, but now this puts KSI into a corner. If he doesn’t accept the fight with me, we all just know that he’s scared,” Paul said. “KSI I will come to London, I will weigh 180lb for the fight. You can be the A-Side. What’s your excuse? Do you accept?”

If he does end up getting this fight, Jake Paul would have the opportunity to avenge his brother, who lost his 2019 pro debut to KSI after the pair went to a draw in an amateur bout, essentially kickstarting the YouTube boxing craze.

That said, this would be a considerable step down in terms of caliber of opponent, compared to Tommy Fury or Hasim Rahman Jr., as KSI would be fighting for the first time since the Logan Paul fight.

Would you be interested in watching a Jake Paul vs. KSI boxing match?