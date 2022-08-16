Jake Paul Teases “Big-Name Opponent” For October Return

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed that he’s got a “big-name opponent” in his sights for a potential October return to the ring.

It’s been nearly eight months since polarizing combat sports figure Paul last entered the squared circle. Having bested former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in 2021, “The Problem Child” hoped to add the name of a pro-boxer to his record this year.

But despite having bouts booked against two individuals who fit the bill, Paul is still yet to throw down in 2022. After a second attempt to book him against England’s Tommy Fury fell through, the Ohio native was set to meet heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

Following weight issues on the side of Rahman Jr., though, the event was canceled and Paul’s return further delayed.

Yet again my opponents has pulled out of the fight… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7ADOku3glx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 31, 2022

Whilst reaching the ring for his sixth professional boxing match has proved to be a tricky task, Paul will be hoping to lace the gloves at the third time of trying this year, and he may have a date lined up already.

Jake Paul Targets Third-Time Lucky With New Opponent

During a recent interview on the TimboSugarShow, hosted by UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch, Paul discussed the frustrations that came with a wasted camp and another failed matchup.

After taking the positives out of the experience, Paul revealed that an offer has already been sent to a “big-name opponent” for a potential bout in October, with the former Disney star confident of getting the deal over the line soon.

“I trained for like three months straight, and so it’s a little bit annoying to not get any reward off of it,” Paul admitted. “I guess the reward is how much better I got in the gym, working in silence, and, you know, now all that work is going to be unleashed in my next fight.

“But we’re looking at an October date and have a pretty big-name opponent that we’re excited about,” Paul continued. “So the offer is out, and it’s looking like we’re going to be able to get a deal done.” (h/t Sportskeeda MMA)

After his scheduled collision with Rahman Jr. was canceled, Paul went about calling out fellow YouTube star KSI, whose own bout against Alex Wassabi was recently scrapped. But with the Brit now set to face UK rapper Swarmz later this month, it seems unlikely that Paul’s planned October outing will come against him.

Many in the community have been calling for Paul to share the ring with former UFC champion Anderson Silva. While “The Problem Child” received criticism for his past fights against MMA veterans, “The Spider” has been in good form between the ropes since departing the UFC and has also been a figure whom Paul has expressed interest in boxing.

Talk has also existed about a collision with long-time UFC legend Nate Diaz, who looks set to fight out his contract next month against Khamzat Chimaev. While the Stockton native has teased a showdown with the 25-year-old in the past, given the potential damage he could suffer at UFC 279, an October date seems far-fetched.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Who would you like to see Jake Paul face next?