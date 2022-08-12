Jamahal Hill Acts Fast After Procházka/Teixeira 2 Booking

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill is looking to counter the recent Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 announcement with a big fight of his own.

Hill is coming off of a TKO win over former title challenger Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend. He has won three in a row and is marching towards light heavyweight title contention.

After some speculation as to who Procházka will face for his first title defense, he’ll end up facing the man from whom he took the belt at UFC 275. He’s set to face Teixeira in an immediate title rematch at UFC 282 in December.

Hill could be running out of potential opponents for his next UFC outing, and as a result he’s called out a former champion.

Jamahal Hill Calls Out Jan Blachowicz For Next Fight

In a recent tweet, Hill called for a matchup with Jan Blachowicz in what would be potentially a No.1 contender bout.

Fuck it @JanBlachowicz what’s up bro Santos KO’d, I KO’d him Ik you want some of that back?!!!#letsfight 👀👀👀 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 11, 2022

“Fuck it [Jan Blachowicz] what’s up bro Santos KO’d, I KO’d him ik you want some of that back?” Hill tweeted.

Blachowicz lost the title to Teixeira at UFC 267 last year. He went on to face Aleksandar Rakić and defeat him via TKO after Rakić suffered a leg injury midway through the fight.

Before his most recent win over Santos, Hill earned back-to-back finishes over Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute. The former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout’s lone defeat in the UFC came against Paul Craig at UFC 263.

Hill has promised to be named UFC champion by the end of 2023, and a win over Blachowicz could be enough to make that prophecy move one step closer to coming to reality.

