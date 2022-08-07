Hill After UFC Vegas 59 Win: I’ve Been Calling Out Jiří For 2 Years

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill wants all the smoke in the division, including a long-awaited shot at Jiří Procházka.

Hill picked up the biggest win of his UFC career at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday, finishing former title challenger Thiago Santos in Round 4. He went toe-to-toe with Santos throughout the first three rounds before picking up the pressure in the fourth round to pick up the win.

Hill has big goals for his light heavyweight future, including a shot at the new light heavyweight champion Procházka. He could potentially be one or two wins away from gaining a title shot and potentially facing Procházka.

Hill feels he’s ready to take on the UFC light heavyweight division’s best; including Procházka, who has taken a fast route to the light heavyweight throne.

Jamahal Hill Calls His Shot Following UFC Vegas 59 Finish

Jamahal Hill Jiri Prochazka

During his UFC Vegas 59 post-fight press conference, Hill was asked what he wants next after the win over Santos.

“Everybody. Everybody interests me at the top, but I want a shot at Jiří [Procházka],” Hill said. “I’ve been calling for Jiří for about two years now, you know? I want him…I don’t care if he’s the champion, I got twice as many wins as he does in this organization…so I want him. If I can’t get him, give me the man who used to sit on the throne…I’ll take Jan. I’m hungry…I want gold. The lion is hungry for gold, present or former.”

Hill has been on a roll with three-straight wins, including over the likes of Johnny Walker and Jimmy Crute. He earned a shot in the UFC with a win over Alexander Poppeck on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2019.

Procházka earned the light heavyweight title by rallying to defeat Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. He’s expressed his desire to face Teixeira in a title rematch after being upset with his performance in the Octagon.

Hill also called for a shot at Jan Blachowicz during his Octagon interview with Michael Bisping. Blachowicz most recently defeated Aleksandar Rakić earlier this year and could be on the verge of another shot at the belt.

Hill has his eyes set on the top 205lbers in the world, including Procházka. Another win on his résumé could be enough to earn a title shot and a chance to potentially make a championship dream come to reality.

