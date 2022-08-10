Jamahal Hill Stands By Previous Career Prediction

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill’s prediction of winning a UFC title in 2023 hasn’t wavered following his win over Thiago Santos.

Hill finished the former title challenger Santos in his first-career UFC main event at UFC Vegas 59. The former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout has won three in a row and continues to march up the light heavyweight rankings.

Hill has never been short of confidence during his young MMA career, even following his first-career loss to Paul Craig at UFC 263. He foresees a UFC belt in his future after his recent success in the Octagon.

After predicting earlier in his UFC tenure that he’ll earn the UFC light heavyweight title by the end of 2023, Hill is doubling down on that prophecy.

Jamahal Hill Predicts UFC Championship Next Year

Jamahal Hill, via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Hill was asked if his prediction for 2023 still stands firm.

“100%,” Hill proclaimed. “I feel like the way everything’s shaping out, we’ll have a clear picture within the next few months about what’s going on. And by the beginning of next year, we’ll see what it’s like, and I think we’ll be looking at a title shot.”

Hill will more than likely get a Top 5 opponent for his next UFC outing. At the moment, few light heavyweights in that range are available, such as Aleksandar Rakić and Anthony Smith who are recovering from injuries.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka could potentially face former champion, Glover Teixeira, in an immediate rematch, despite Hill’s post-UFC Vegas 59 callout of the titleholder.

Although the UFC light heavyweight title picture is crowded at the moment, Hill is looking to assert himself as a top contender to make his prediction become a reality.

Who do you think Jamahal Hill should fight next?