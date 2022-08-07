Fighters React To Jamahal Hill Finishing Thiago Santos

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill put the finishing touches on a historic night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Hill faced former title challenger Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59. The event had a 100% finish rate, with Hill adding the exclamation point in his toughest test in the Octagon.

It was the first time since 2014 that a UFC event with at least 10 bouts had every fight end in a stoppage.

Hill and Santos went toe-to-toe in their main event, with both fighters dealing a significant amount of damage throughout the action. But in Round 4, the tide turned for Hill as he landed in the pocket of Santos and got a big knockdown before landing ground-and-pound for the win.

Watch the final sequence between Hill and Santos below.

JAMAHAL HILL GETS THE LATE ROUND FINISH OVER THIAGO SANTOS #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/msef6XBM3m — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 7, 2022

UFC Fighters React To Jamahal Hill’s TKO Win

See what other UFC fighters had to say about Hill’s impressive win over Santos.

Sweet dreams to Hill, bad dreams to his opp ! #UFCVegas59 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 7, 2022

Hill… is a damn monster!!! #UFCVegas59 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 7, 2022

That’s how you do it!!! 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 7, 2022

What a fight 🔥🔥 #SantosVSHill — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) August 7, 2022

Can’t wait to see Jamahal’s next Instagram reels lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 7, 2022

Hell yea Hill!! Gutted it out and got the finish!! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

LETS GO CUZ!!!! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) August 7, 2022

Hill just made a statement. #UFCVegas59 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) August 7, 2022

Yes sir!!! I was off by a round but bro @JamahalH still got it done never a doubt 😤 #UFCVegas59 — Khaos williams (@khaosOXwilliams) August 7, 2022

Hill made his first-career UFC main event appearance at UFC Vegas 59. He has now won three in a row to rise the light heavyweight ladder with victories over the likes of Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker, and now Santos.

Hill is considered to be one of the top products of Dana White‘s Contender Series since the show’s inception. He earned a contract in 2019 after finishing Alexander Poppeck.

As for Santos, he’s now lost five of his last six fights after most recently falling to Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakić. He’s struggled to get back on track in his career since losing to Jon Jones at UFC 239.

Hill will likely get another Top 5 opponent for his next UFC outing and could be on the verge of earning a light heavyweight title shot.

What is your reaction to Jamahal Hill finishing Thiago Santos?