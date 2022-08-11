Jared Cannonier Vs. Sean Strickland Targeted For Oct. 15

A UFC middleweight matchup between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland is reportedly in the works for an Oct. 15 event.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news of the targeted Cannonier/Strickland booking.

Jared Cannonier x Sean Strickland is the plan for the Oct. 15 show, sources say. Main event. Likely Apex. Not signed but that’s the target. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 11, 2022

Both Cannonier and Strickland are coming off of tough losses at UFC 276. Strickland suffered a first-round knockout defeat to Alex Pereira, while Cannonier lost his first career UFC title fight against Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Prior to falling to Adesanya, Cannonier earned back-to-back wins over Derek Brunson and Kelvin Gastelum to earn a shot at the belt. He’s also earned victories over the likes of Jack Hermansson and Anderson Silva since moving to middleweight.

Jared Cannonier & Sean Strickland Are Looking To Get Back Into Title Picture

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports and ESPN

Strickland had been undefeated at middleweight leading up to the loss to Pereira. He went on a six-fight winning streak over contenders such as Uriah Hall, Brendan Allen, and Hermansson.

Cannonier and Strickland seem to be on cordial terms for now after Cannonier spoke in favor of Strickland and his antics earlier this year. Strickland doesn’t have many friendly acquaintances in the UFC, but Cannonier seems to not have an issue with his at-times bizarre persona.

Outside of the planned Cannonier/Strickland fight, top flyweight contenders Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval will also fight on the card, along with veteran Cub Swanson making his bantamweight debut against Jonathan Martinez.

An official announcement for Cannonier vs. Strickland could come within the next few weeks.

What are your thoughts on the rumored Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland fight?