Archives: Rogan Clarifies Comments On McGregor’s Pub Incident (2019)

On this day three years ago, Joe Rogan had finished backtracking on recent comments concerning Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor has had his share of extracurricular malfeasances over the years. But perhaps the one that stands out the most isn’t his run-in with Machine Gun Kelly at the VMAs or his alleged attack of an Italian DJ at a party. Instead, it was when he was captured on film striking an elderly man at an Irish pub — one that McGregor would later end up purchasing!

Joe Rogan’s initial reaction to this incident raised a few eyebrows; and after further review, the legendary UFC commentator adjusted his tone, as you’ll see in the following article.

It’s been all quiet for Joe Rogan in recent months as far as controversy is concerned after a rocky start to 2022. Now, instead of coming under fire for racially charged remarks from the past or allegedly spreading misinformation, you can find him in the MMA News headlines for more wholesome content as of late, such as awkwardly eavesdropping on a conversation between José Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278.

As for McGregor, there is hardly a week that goes by when the Irish superstar doesn’t make MMA News headlines for one reason or another. One recent story related to the article you are about to read is that, in addition to purchasing the pub in which he struck a patron, he has recently purchased another one, with a far more peaceful backstory behind the acquisition.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 27, 2019, 10:58 AM]

Headline: Joe Rogan Clarifies Comments On Conor McGregor’s Pub Incident

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Joe Rogan is clearing the air on his initial reaction to Conor McGregor striking a man inside an Irish pub.

McGregor came under fire when video of an April incident surfaced. The footage shows McGregor offering patrons at The Marble Arch Pub a shot of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey. When one man refused, McGregor appeared to punch him. The “Notorious” one has since apologized over the incident.

Joe Rogan Says He Misspoke On Conor McGregor Incident

During an edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator had the following to say on McGregor’s actions.

“I love Irish people man, I’m f*cking fascinated by the wildness of that culture,” said Rogan.

“When you see a guy like Conor McGregor, part of what is him is Irish,” he added. “He’s like a pure, brilliant Irish. A boastful, bad motherf**ker. (He) knows how to take a loss like a man, (but) still talks sh*t.”

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars.” Rogan laughed. “What’s he doing? Don’t do that. Who knows what the guy said to him.”

Speaking to ESPN, Rogan says he misspoke (via BJPenn.com).

“Not good to smack that guy at the bar though,” he said. “I watched that again. I thought it was a touch, last time I talked about it but it looked like almost like a punch. I mean, he hit him. I misspoke. I basically just thought he touched him in the face because I watched it on my phone and it wasn’t that clear. Then I watched it on a computer and was like ‘oh’.”