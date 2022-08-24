Watch: MMA Fighter Joel Bauman Rips “Pedophile” Jimmy Kimmel

Middleweight fighter Joel Bauman picked up a TKO victory in his most recent bout before delivering an intense post-fight interview that touched on a wide range of subjects.

The 31-year-old appeared opposite Anthony Ivy in the main event of Fury FC 68 in San Antonio, Texas last weekend. With time winding down in the second round, Bauman stopped Ivy via ground and pound to pick up his second stoppage victory of 2022.

Following his win, “King Bau” donned some interesting post-fight attire before initially using the microphone time to promote his NFT.

“To all those doubting my NFT, you’re looking at the guy that’s the reason that college athletes and high school athletes are getting paid today.”

Joel Bauman: Am I Canceled Yet?

Following his NFT plug and confusing claim regarding high school and college athletes, Joel Bauman unexpectedly turned his attention to late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

“Secondly, Jimmy Kimmel, viral this. I fight to eradicate childhood malnutrition from the planet, and until they release the flight logs, you, the mainstream media, Hollywood, you’re all pedophiles to me. Eat dick!”

“King Bau” stepped away from the microphone briefly before grabbing it one last time to exclaim “Or AmICanceledYet.com?”

While his references and points of emphasis were a bit scattered, Joel Bauman appears to be implying that Kimmel was a client of Jeffrey Epstein and would be listed in Epstein’s unreleased flight logs.

The late-night host hasn’t issued any response to the statement from Bauman. Kimmel most recently interacted with the world of fight sports with his “Lie Witness News” segment discussing the heavyweight MMA fight “Roe vs. Wade.”

Bauman is now on a 2-fight win streak after his win at Fury FC 68. Following his victory over Reese Forest in May, the 31-year-old had another interesting post-fight interview where he claimed to have contracted herpes prior to the bout.

