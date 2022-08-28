John Dodson Blitzes Ryan Benoit In BKFC KO Win

Former UFC veterans John Dodson and Ryan Benoit fought at Bare Knuckle FC 28, with “The Magic Man” making short work of his opponent.

BKFC 28 took place Saturday night, with the main event featuring Christine Ferea defeating Taylor Starling via TKO. The co-main event showcased two familiar names to MMA fans, with former UFC flyweight title challenger John Dodson taking on Ryan Benoit.

With 40 seconds remaining in the very first round, the fight was called to a close. This came after Dodson had dropped a battered and scarred Benoit twice. Dodson unleashed a barrage of punches with reckless abandon, with Benoit having no answers for the speedy flurry that came his way.

You can view the action below.

This was the first time either Dodson or Benoit competed in the BKFC ring. Prior to this, Dodson most recently fought at XMMA 4 in defeating Francisco Rivera via unanimous decision.

Dodson last competed in the UFC at UFC 252 in a losing effort against Merab Dvalishvili. Ryan Benoit exited the UFC on a three-fight losing streak, most recently falling to Zarrukh Adashev via unanimous decision in July 2021.

You can catch the full results to BKFC 28 below.

BKFC 28 Quick Results

Christine Ferea def. Taylor Starling via TKO (retirement): R1, 0:47

John Dodson def. Ryan Benoit via knockout: R1, 0:40

Brad Kelly def. Isaac Vallie-Flagg via unanimous decision (50-44×3)

Jeremy Smith def. Donald Sanchez via unanimous decision (50-45×2, 49-46)

Will Santiago def. Jake Young via TKO (doctor’s stoppage): R1, 2:00

Eric Dodson def. Nick Villar via knockout: R1, 0:23

Tony Soto def. Joshua Morales via TKO: R3, 1:49

Joshua Moreno def. Zion Tomlinson via KO: R2, 1:00

Josh Watson def. Kyle McElroy via TKO (punches): R1, 1:24

Jayme Hinshaw def. Cassie Robb via TKO (punches): R1, 1:18

Jeremy Sauceda def. Roderick Stewart via knockout: R2, 1:38