Jon Jones Among Hasim Rahman Jr.’s Callout List

Jon Jones has been named on a list of potential opponents for Hasim Rahman Jr by the man himself.

The boxer, who recently shot to fame following an agreed but ultimately failed attempt at fighting internet sensation turned knockout artist (come on guys, be fair, it’s accurate despite his competition level) Jake Paul. Paul has re-made the list alongside Jon Jones and Oscar Rivas.

We want all the smoke 💨(cont) pic.twitter.com/d3lZgIJs88 — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 30, 2022

Rahman Jr, son of former heavyweight boxer Hasim Rahman Snr. He is 12-1 and looking to rebound from his first professional loss. However, he now commands a much bigger fee than previously on offer.

He is currently scheduled to fight MMA pioneer Vitor Belfort in a boxing match as part of the DAZN X-Series. Should he manage to beat such a stiff test as a man 14 years his senior, who looks to carry on his glittering pro boxing form of 2006, stardom could be just around the corner.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, is currently playing a game of cat and mouse. The game though has ultimately kept him out of action for over two years. His most recent outing was against Dominick Reyes, in a close decision victory.

For what seems like an eternity, we have been resigned to heavyweight promises and weight-lifting videos from the icon. As far as boxing goes, Jones has made clear he is interested in what they are paid in comparison to himself, but not an interest in competing in the squared circle.

PFL Instead For Rahman Jr?

Can @PFLMMA get me in the cage before 2023 is over? I’m with it 🦍 — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 30, 2022

If Jake Paul, Jon Jones, and Oscar Rivas weren’t enough to contend with, Rahmn Jr. soon followed up with a challenge to the PFL, to get him in the cage before 2023 is over. The cruiserweight has never competed in the sport before. With the James Toney saga firmly in the rear-view mirror, maybe a refresher could be in order.

What is Rahman Jr’s next move?