Jon “Bones” Jones Teases Return Date, Fans React

Jon “Bones” Jones has teased when he might be making his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon.

It has been over two years since Jon Jones has competed in the UFC. Historically, a Jones layoff of this magnitude would have some outside-the-cage reasoning behind it, but by all appearances, this the layoff has been completely voluntary, with Jones opting to patiently bulk up before making his heavyweight debut.

The opponent that has been expected and reported for Jones’ heavyweight debut has been none other than the consensus heavyweight GOAT, former two-time UFC champion Stipe Miocic. Even Jones’ new friend and coach Henry Cejudo recently teased Miocic about allegedly delaying the bout.

The latest rumblings around a potential Jones/Miocic clash is that the UFC is currently looking for that bout to headline the year-end UFC 282 event in December. Jones did not only pour gasoline on these rumors, he started a far-reaching wildfire with his tweets late Thursday evening.

UFC 282 🙏🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

“UFC 282,” Jones wrote beside a prayer emoji.

The proud Christian would then immediately correct his choice of emoji to that of a “fingers crossed” one, thus emphasizing that it’s not a done deal yet.

I used the wrong emoji 🤞🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

Jones would then lay out his intentions should he compete at this event with heavyweight gold on the line.

My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

“My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination.”

Jones’ first light heavyweight title bout was at UFC 128 against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. Jones did, in fact, dominate Rua en route to becoming the youngest champion in UFC history, a record that stands to this day.

MMA Fans React To Jon Jones’ Return Tease With Speculation & Suspense

Although many maintain the belief that Jones’ first heavyweight dance partner will be against Stipe Miocic in an interim title bout, it could just as easily be Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this year, Ngannou specifically named December as the most likely month that he would return. And get this, there have been no further updates since those remarks to suggest anything has changed.

So buckle up, because, regardless of Jones’ opponent, huge fight news could be on the way! If and when it drops, you can be sure MMA News will be right here with the scoop!

In the meantime, here’s how some members of the MMA community reacted to Jones’ return-teasing tweets.

Dear G.O.A.T please come back with the carnage — Broken Native🌍 (@ThebzaMduduzi) August 19, 2022

Stipe or Francis? — Logan (@gamer71904) August 19, 2022

He won’t fight Francis first we all know that it’s the money fight — Steven (@stvntweets94) August 19, 2022

Stop teasing us — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) August 19, 2022

Just wait for Francis, no need to fight stipe next when Francis will be ready early next year — Combat Sports Insider Alt (@CombatAlt) August 19, 2022

Who would you rather see Jon Jones fight at UFC 282? Francis Ngannou or Stipe Miocic?