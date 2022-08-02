Jon Jones Extends A Warm Welcome To Amanda Nunes

Jon Jones has welcomed Amanda Nunes to an exclusive “club.”

Jon Jones’ current status in the UFC is unclear at this time, but his legacy is pretty clear. Jones is one of the best fighters to have ever fought in the Octagon, and in some people’s books, he is the greatest of all time aka the GOAT.

Another GOAT on the female side could be Amanda Nunes. Nunes just recently won back her bantamweight title and with that joined a very exclusive list of UFC fighters who have won double-digit title fights in the UFC.

The person to bring up this achievement was none other than Jones himself. He is the leader of this list and took some time out to congratulate Nunes and welcome her to such precious company.

Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t. Welcome to the club Amanda 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/TpRT8CBVIL — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 2, 2022

“Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t. Welcome to the club Amanda,” Jones wrote.

Jon Jones Leads The List Of All Time Title Fight Wins

Jones shared a picture of the leaders in this category. With 14, he leads the pack, and therefore after is Georges St-Pierre with 13, Anderson Silva with 12, Demetrious Johnson with 11, and now Nunes with ten.

Jones relinquished his light heavyweight title in order to make the jump up to heavyweight. He is yet to make his debut in the heaviest weight class but is expected to do so this year. His résumé at 205 pounds should boast well for him getting a title shot, but with champion Francis Ngannou out with an injury that matchup doesn’t seem likely at this time.

Rumors of Jones taking on Stipe Miocic possibly for an interim title have also been expressed although not officially. A win in either scenario would add to Jones’ number on this GOAT list.

Who is on the top of your GOAT list, both male and female?