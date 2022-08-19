Jorge Masvidal Predicts Winner Between Usman and Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has predicted the winner of the UFC 278’s Main Event, having a unique perspective given that he has spent 26 minutes in the cage with Usman and served Leon Edwards a now infamous three-piece and soda.

Leon Edwards following an attack back stage at UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal.

Edwards faces the Welterweight Champion in a rematch almost seven years in the making. The two first fought each other all the way back on UFC on FOX 17, with Usman taking the striking heavy Edwards to a fairly boring decision. Edwards has remained unbeaten since, racking up an impressive résumé, including Vicente Luque, Rafael Dos Anjos and Nate Diaz.

Usman, on the other hand, made his way through Sean Strickland, Damien Maia and Rafael dos Anjos on his way to the title shot, and has looked practically invincible since lifting the crown.

Having stopped the self-proclaimed “Cardio King” Colby Covington in their first bout and separating Jorge Masvidal’s soul from this plane of existence in their second bout, Kamaru Usman sits comfortably atop the Men’s P4P rankings.

Jorge Masvidal Predicts Winner of UFC 278

Having felt the full might of Kamaru’s wrestling and much improved striking, it is no surprise that Masvidal predicts Usman to be victorious. However, he is not counting out the Kingston, Jamaica native out, as he told MMA Fighting.

“I think Kamaru wins. I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins. I think he finds a way to get him, take him down, control him, throw a couple strikes, take him down, you know?” Masvidal said. “I could see Leon winning, you know, cause it’s a fight, anybody could win, I could see him catch him with a head kick or a knee or something and stopping him because it’s not like Usman is perfect. Nobody is perfect in this sport. He could easily get caught and get put away. But I’m leaning towards Usman.”

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal’s prediction for the UFC 278 main event?