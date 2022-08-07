Juliana Miller Admits To Being “Terrified” To Be In UFC So Soon

Flyweight Juliana Miller always knew she was destined for greatness in MMA but didn’t think it would come this quickly.

Miller defeated Brogan Walker for The Ultimate Fighter 30 flyweight title and a UFC contract at UFC Vegas 59 on Saturday. She put on a masterclass from start to finish, dismantling Walker both on the feet and ground.

Miller enters the UFC with a 3-1 professional record, including her latest win over Walker. She defeated Kaytlin Neil and Claire Guthrie during the TUF 30 season to earn a spot in the finale.

Despite her unwavering confidence in her skillset, Miller is a little overwhelmed with her quick rise to the top platform in the sport.

During her UFC Vegas 59 post-fight press conference, Miller was asked about making the move to the UFC Octagon with so few fights on her resume.

“If I’m being completely honest, yeah I’m kind of terrified,” Miller admitted. “A lot of people had the opportunity to start slow and build up their fights, you know, at lower levels and a lot of girls come in here 5, 6, 7 and 0 and I’m not. I’m now 3 and 1…I know I said I was 3 and 1 on my way out there, but actually on my professional paper, it’s 2 and 1, now I’ve earned my 3 and 1.

“So it is a little nerve wracking, but to be quite honest with you the fans, more than your record, they care about your showmanship and your personality, so I know as long as I step in that cage and put on a show, I ain’t going nowhere. So it is a little nerve wracking but I’m happy to finally have a platform to speak my voice and, you know, love me or hate me, there’s been a lot of eyes.”

Before her TUF 30 run, she fought twice in Invicta FC, including against Guthrie. She defeated Kendal Holowell at Invicta FC 43 before falling to Guthrie in May 2021.

Miller has mostly competed in grappling matches during her combat sports career, including in Submission Underground and Medusa. Meanwhile, her striking has started to blossom over her last few performances in MMA.

Miller’s honesty shows that professional athletes, and specifically fighters, are still human and deal with nervousness just like the rest of us. She’ll look to make a splash in her UFC debut after a remarkable run on TUF.

