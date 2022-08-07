MMA Twitter Reacts To Miller’s TKO Win Over Walker In TUF Final

Juliana Miller capped off her run on The Ultimate Fighter with a TKO win over Brogan Walker to become the Season 30 women’s flyweight winner.
The 26-year-old was able to use her grappling to control Walker for the majority of their fight at UFC Vegas 59 and negate any chance for “The Bear” to get going on the feet.
Likely ahead on the scorecards heading into the final round, Miller could have used her takedowns and top control to comfortably ride out a decision. Instead, she worked into mount and opened up with hard ground and pound to eventually earn the finish.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Miller’s Victory
Miller was only 2-1 as a pro before TUF, and the MMA world was impressed by how the 26-year-old handled the more experienced Walker.
Juliana Miller was a member of Team Peña on TUF, and she’s now earned a finish in all 3 of her professional victories.
