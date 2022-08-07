MMA Twitter Reacts To Miller’s TKO Win Over Walker In TUF Final

Juliana Miller capped off her run on The Ultimate Fighter with a TKO win over Brogan Walker to become the Season 30 women’s flyweight winner.

The 26-year-old was able to use her grappling to control Walker for the majority of their fight at UFC Vegas 59 and negate any chance for “The Bear” to get going on the feet.

Likely ahead on the scorecards heading into the final round, Miller could have used her takedowns and top control to comfortably ride out a decision. Instead, she worked into mount and opened up with hard ground and pound to eventually earn the finish.

JULIANA MILLER WINS THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER VIA TKO 🏆 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/QVlG0k60a7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

MMA Twitter Reacts To Miller’s Victory

Miller was only 2-1 as a pro before TUF, and the MMA world was impressed by how the 26-year-old handled the more experienced Walker.

Juliana Miller is The Ultimate Fighter. An absolutely dominant performance for the 26 year old and Team Pena wins the season with winners in both weight classes. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 7, 2022

Juliana Miller wins The Ultimate Fighter. Dominant performance over Brogan Walker. Miller got real violent from mount in the third round and got the finish. Really impressive. #UFCVegas59 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) August 7, 2022

Miller opening up with some heavy GnP and gets the finish!!! Very dominant performance!! #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

Juliana Miller had the biggest personality of the #TUF30 women’s bracket — and she wins the whole thing pretty impressively. Oh, and she crotch-chops over Brogan Walker after the TKO. #UFCVegas59 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 7, 2022

Very very impressive top control and jiu jitsu from Miller! Excited for her future at 125 👀 #UFCVegas59 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) August 7, 2022

Miller: I level up exponentially every time I step in this cage. Watch out, world. #UFCVegas59 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) August 7, 2022

Yeeee juju!! — esther lin 🏳️‍🌈 (@allelbows) August 7, 2022

Juliana Miller was a member of Team Peña on TUF, and she’s now earned a finish in all 3 of her professional victories.

