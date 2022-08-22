Kamaru Usman Continues To Take UFC 278 KO Loss In Stride

Kamaru Usman is continuing to remain positive after having his welterweight reign ended this past weekend at UFC 278.

Through four rounds of Saturday’s main event, it appeared to be business as usual for “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Aside from a rough first round, which saw him taken down for the first time, Usman’s imposing wrestling game was once again doing the job for him against Leon Edwards.

But with just a minute of the fight remaining, “Rocky” launched a head kick that would firmly change the landscape of not just the UFC and the welterweight division, but the weight class’ GOAT debate.

Despite falling one short of Anderson Silva’s win streak record, suffering his first defeat inside the Octagon, and losing the title by way of a brutal knockout, Usman didn’t allow negativity to take over, insisting that he’ll bounce back with a “vengeance” in his first post-fight comments.

Now, the former welterweight king has continued that mindset.

Usman Congratulates Edwards, Promises To Learn From The Loss

Taking to Twitter a day after the devastating setback, Usman showed that his experience in Utah has only enhanced his love for mixed martial arts. He also congratulated Edwards, whose memorable come-from-behind victory ensured that he avenged a 2015 loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

In another post, Usman uploaded two images of him and his daughter. In the caption, he acknowledged those who have supported him in the aftermath of the upset defeat, and promised to learn from being on the wrong end of a KO blow for the first time in his career.

I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/H0S5V6ZawU — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 22, 2022

With both Edwards and UFC President Dana White noting pre-fight that a victory for the Englishman would no doubt result in an immediate shot at redemption for Usman, it stands to reason that the now-former titleholder will have his chance to bounce back soon.

