Usman Rejects Notion That Complacency Led To UFC 278 Loss

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he didn’t get complacent late at UFC 278 against Leon Edwards.

Usman lost to Edwards in a shocking fifth-round head kick knockout at UFC 278 earlier this month. It was arguably one of the biggest come-from-behind wins in UFC history after Edwards was down 3-1 on the judges’ scorecards entering the final championship round.

Usman was the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 entering UFC 278 and had won 19 in a row. He was on the verge of potentially breaking Anderson Silva’s consecutive UFC wins record and was less than a minute away from matching it, in all likelihood.

Fans and pundits are still perplexed by Edwards’ fifth-round knockout and have wondered if Usman got too comfortable in the Octagon. Almost two weeks after the biggest loss of his career, he continues to take the defeat in stride.

Kamaru Usman Explains Why He Didn’t Play It Safe In The Octagon

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Usman denied that comfortability got in the way of victory.

“When I watched the fight over I was listening to the commentary and they were talking about that,” Usman said. “No, that’s not who I am. When I fight, there’s a reason I go… I’m pedal to the medal. I don’t look at the clock.

“It’s funny what I know some people have said ‘why do you look at the guy after each round? In certain rounds you still stare at him’. I’m going, I’m a goer. I’m going, I’m nonstop. I don’t look at the clock… in my head, I still wanna go, and the referee’s like hey go to your corners, I still wanna go, so I’m always pedal to the medal and that’s the way that I fight. I wanted the finish, it was just a beautiful technique. I could’ve taken him down, but I really wanted the finish.

“What I was setting up, only god knows, had it landed, how much damage it would’ve done,” Usman continued. “It happens, champions fall and show you why they’re champions.”

Usman will likely get the chance at revenge against Edwards in a trilogy fight. The UFC, along with both Edwards and Usman, has expressed a profound interest in running it back in the UK at a later date.

Usman continues to give Edwards credit for his career-changing head kick and doesn’t feel that the knockout was due to getting too comfortable with less than a minute left.

