Watch: Kamaru Usman Appears On ESPN’s First Take

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman appeared on ESPN’s First Take leading up to this weekend’s rematch against Leon “Rocky” Edwards.

Usman has appeared on the ESPN program in the past, and as the hours tick closer to UFC 278, “The Nigerian Nightmare” graced the network’s top talk show yet again to promote the pay-per-view.

Usman admitted to being hungry during the interview, which is to be expected during weight-cutting, but after the introductions and small talk, some of the topics you can find in the video below are the following:

Significance behind the Leon Edwards rematch

What is left to prove?

Currently looking to fight the top contenders or the biggest draws?

Why skip middleweight and go to light heavyweight?

Finally, you can check out Kamaru Usman’s latest appearance on First Take below!

