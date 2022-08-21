Kevin Holland Enters the Rap Game, Drops First Track

Elite cage fighter, modern day superhero, and now rapper? It seems like Kevin Holland is something of a Renaissance man.

Holland has already made a massive impact in his relatively short time in the UFC. Aside from the fact that he is routinely in exciting fights, talking trash the whole time, he has also been seen stopping literal crimes in the streets on multiple occasions.

Kevin Holland Spits Barz

Added to the list of impressive accolades that Kevin Holland has, he can now join the ranks of other UFC fighters who double as rappers. He took to Twitter to announce that he has released his first track and plans on following that up with more.

Yo #mmatwitter I just dropped this beat! Short clip attached and here is the full song-https://t.co/FfSHB7f1Lz



Let’s hear the feedback! Good and bad. You know I love me some trolls. pic.twitter.com/6yBQgnADjT — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) August 19, 2022

Sure enough, Holland released a track titled N3CK, under the same moniker that he has being known for, Big Mouth, featuring MGF Bandit and MurdaGang PB. He also references his MMA career with the hook, which starts off with the line “gotta get better protectin’ the neck.”

Check out the full song below:

As previously stated, there have been several UFC fighters turned rappers over the years, with some of the most notable being Tyron Woodley and Bryce Mitchell. One thing that makes Holland stand out though, is that he seems willing to open feedback, both positive and negative, which speaks to his willingness to accept the feedback, even from trolls.

As far as his main job as a top middleweight contender, Holland is on the back of a two-fight winning streak, with his most recent win being a D’Arce choke win over Tim Means. Some could say that Means has got to get better at protecting his neck. Time will tell what is going to be the next move for this rising middleweight prospect.

What did you think of the first rap venture of Kevin Holland?