Kevin Holland Set To Return Against Daniel Rodriguez At UFC 279

Kevin Holland will return for his next welterweight test against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas.

Holland announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Holland looks to remain undefeated at welterweight since making the move to 170lbs last year. He has earned back-to-back wins over Tim Means and Alex Oliveira since making the switch.

Holland opted to move out of the middleweight division following winless outings against Derek Brunson, Marvin Vettori, and Kyle Daukaus. He seems to have found a home at welterweight and could earn a spot in the rankings with a win over Rodriguez.

This will be the first fight for Rodriguez in more than a year since his unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lee last August. He’s won three straight, including over the likes of Preston Parsons and Mike Perry.

Rodriguez had been dealing with a hand injury over the past year which has led to his lack of activity over that timespan. Last November, Holland teased a potential matchup coming to fruition against Rodriguez before Rodriguez was sidelined with his injury.

Kevin Holland Vs. Daniel Rodriguez Adds To An Exciting UFC 279 Card

Rodriguez’s lone UFC defeat came against Nicolas Dalby at UFC 255 in Nov. 2020. He’s also earned wins over the likes of Gabe Green, Dwight Grant, and Means during his UFC tenure.

Holland had desired to fight Nate Diaz next before the UFC pulled the plug on that possibility. Diaz has one last fight on his contract and is not expected to re-sign following his next bout.

UFC 279 is set to be headlined by a welterweight matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Diaz.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Holland taking on Daniel Rodriguez?