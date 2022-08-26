Khabib Explains Why He Won’t Sign Rockhold To Eagle FC

Khabib Nurmagomedov may now be a promoter, but that doesn’t mean the former UFC lightweight champion is interested in signing just anyone, even if you are a former AKA teammate like Luke Rockhold.

Nurmagomedov is often keen to offer a home to those fighters departing the UFC or are looking for perhaps a higher income than the global combat leaders are willing to provide them. This left some fans thinking that Luke Rockhold may be a good fit for Eagle FC following his disappointment at UFC 278.

Image Credit: @AKA on Instagram

Rockhold lost by decision to Paulo Costa and officially retired later in the week after hinting at it in his Octagon post-fight interview.

With his departure from the UFC, Nurmagomedov was asked about a possible link-up with his friend in Eagle FC, the Russian’s MMA promotion. Eagle FC have in the past signed the likes of Hector Lombard, Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez, which initially prompted the interviewer’s question.

Khabib, in an interview with Red Corner MMA, stated:

“I don’t think so. [Rockhold] was a Strikeforce champion. He was a UFC champion. He has nothing to prove here, I believe he does not have to fight anymore.”

Although reluctant to offer Rockhold a contract, Khabib Nurmagomedov did say it was possible to be a part of a talent swap type deal with Bellator MMA. “The Eagle” has a good relationship with the company’s promoter Scott Coker, telling reporters:

“We are in really good relationships with Scott Coker and Mike Kogan. If they need fighters we can provide some from our roster, and if we need fighters, they can help us too”

