Khabib Doubles Down On Aldo Take That Caused Heavy Backlash

Khabib Nurmagomedov feels he was proven correct following José Aldo’s loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last Saturday.

Aldo fell to Dvalishvili via a unanimous decision at UFC 278, snapping a three-fight winning streak. A victory over Dvalishvili could’ve potentially earned Aldo the next bantamweight title shot against the Aljamain Sterling/TJ Dillashaw winner.

But, it wasn’t meant to be for Aldo as he was overwhelmed by Dvalishvili’s wrestling and pace throughout the fight. Nurmagomedov predicted last year that he wouldn’t be able to recapture the magic that made him an indomitable force during his long reign as the UFC featherweight champion.

Aldo attributed Nurmagomedov’s comments at the time to attention-seeking, which saw Aldo’s former rival, Conor McGregor, also coming to his defense.

A few days after watching Aldo’s loss, Nurmagomedov has doubled down on his previous comments.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why José Aldo Is Old News

José Aldo, Khabib Nurmagomedov (Image Credits: Alex Bierens de Haan/Isaac Brekken/)

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Nurmagomedov explained how Luke Rockhold and Aldo are examples of fighters who try to fight way past their physical prime and pay for it.

“Every single fighter has to face it, same with Aldo,” Nurmagomedov said. “You saw his fight yesterday. No man can reach his prime twice. That becomes evident when you fight top opposition. Of course, both Aldo and Luke could still beat a lot of good fighters, but look at Merab, he’s got 8 wins in a row. He is the kind of opposition that reveals your true level.”

Aldo had earned wins over the likes of Rob Font, Marlon Vera, and Pedro Munhoz following a bantamweight title loss to Petr Yan. He appeared to be back on track and potentially on his way to a second title win in his career.

Nurmagomedov walked away on top of the sport after a win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. He left the fight game with a 29-0 record and is considered by many as one of the greatest fighters to ever enter the Octagon.

After allegedly hinting at retirement during a conversation with Dvalishvili, Aldo’s best days in the Octagon could be behind him, as Nurmagomedov has re-iterated.

