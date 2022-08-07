Archives: Khabib Under Fire For Laughing At The Homeless (2018)

On this day four years ago, Khabib found himself in a fair share of controversy.

For the most part, Khabib has managed to keep a clean image in the sport of MMA. He usually refrains from profanity (sans his famous #1 bullshit catchphrase), he has helped impoverished communities and those less fortunate, and he has never failed a drug test.

However, there have been times when Khabib has received backlash or found himself in trouble. For instance, who could forget his 2018 suspension for diving into the audience to attack Dillon Danis at UFC 229?

Khabib Nurmagomedov During the UFC 229 Aftermath

The following story from four years ago did not result in any discipline, but some believe it is a much bigger stain on Khabib’s name than a brief loss of temper at UFC 229.

Latest News

Just last month, Khabib was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for all his contributions to the sport. Unsurprisingly, Conor McGregor was among those to react to the news. And that same month, Khabib named his favorite career moment.

However, some, such as Khabib’s unfought rival Tony Ferguson, won’t let Khabib or the MMA community forget about one dark spot on Khabib’s legacy in the eyes of many.

The following article was published on this day four years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Four Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 7, 2018, 10:36 AM]

Headline: Khabib Nurmagomedov Under Fire For Laughing at Homeless People

Author: Akshay Kumar

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the UFC’s lightweight champion and one of the most popular fighters on their roster. He captured the lightweight gold at UFC 223 with a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta. A recent video posted by Khabib on his social media is getting a lot of backlash from many people.

Khabib, who is shooting the video can be heard laughing uncontrollably as his cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov who is also tagged can be seen interacting with a homeless man and making him do push-ups for money. He even jokingly moves into a fight stance as the guy moves towards him.

What are your thoughts on this video posted by Khabib of him and his cousin paying homeless people to do press ups for money… 🤔



Personally we feel it's disgusting and degrading.. Especially them constantly laughing at those involved.. 😡 pic.twitter.com/msE5i9ureE — The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) August 6, 2018

In the next clip, Abubakar can be seen handing out the money to the homeless person. The video doesn’t stop there, it cuts to the part where Abubakar can be seen directing another person to complete his push-ups. Khabib can be still heard laughing in the background. The videos are currently removed from his account.

There has been no official statement from Khabib’s management team regarding the authenticity of the video. This is a bad look for the current champion and could be a media nightmare for UFC before his upcoming mega fight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight Conor Mcgregor on October 6th at UFC 229 in a showdown which is predicted to be the biggest PPV event in the UFC history. This will be Conor’s first MMA fight in over two years and first bout since his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather back in Aug. 2017.

What are your views on this video?