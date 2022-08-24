Khabib Sheds Insight Into Velasquez’s Mind State After Call

Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to do everything he can to support his friend and former teammate, Cain Velasquez, amidst the latter’s legal situation.

Velasquez is behind bars as his attempted murder trial draws near. He recently plead not guilty to attempted murder and other charges stemming from a February confrontation with an alleged molester of his son.

Velasquez faces a 20-year prison sentence if found guilty of attempted murder. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 26 for a pre-trial hearing in Santa Clara, CA.

Many around the MMA community, including his former American Kickboxing Academy teammates, have come to the defense of Velasquez and his actions. UFC President Dana White, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, and others have written letters to the courts in support of him.

Khabib Describes Recent Phone Call With Cain Velasquez

Forbes

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Nurmagomedov revealed the context surrounding the last time he spoke with Velasquez.

“Yes, just before the flight I had a phone call with him for 5-7 minutes. If I’m not mistaken, they only get one phone call from jail per day. I know that he talks to his kids, to his family. I got 5-7 minutes or so to have a word with Cain. I was surprised that he manages to hold himself in high spirits,” Nurmagomedov said of Velasquez.

“We talked, we even laughed a bit, we discussed some details of his case. Although I’m not going to reveal those…it is what it is. God chose to test him in this way – in this particular place at that particular moment. And he has to go through this.”

Velasquez was arrested in February after a high-speed chase between him and Harry Goularte, the alleged child molester, resulted in Velasquez discharging a gun and attempting to hit Goularte. Instead, he shot and hit Paul Bender, who is Goularte’s stepfather.

Goularte is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 20 for his child molestation case. He’ll be required to attempt the proceedings in person after attending virtually to this point.

The trial of Velasquez is just in the beginning stages, and many of his former fighting friends and colleagues will likely reach out to the former heavyweight champion to build his spirits. According to Nurmagomedov’s recent comments, it sounds like Velasquez is keeping a cool mind despite what he faces next.

What are your thoughts on the Cain Velasquez legal case?