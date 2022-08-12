Khabib Shares Odds Percentage That Oliveira Beats Makhachev

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has given a damning assessment of Charles Oliveira’s chances of securing a victory at UFC 280.

Having been stripped of his title at UFC 274 following a weight miss, and subsequently ensuring that the belt remained without an owner by submitting Justin Gaethje, “Do Bronx” has his sights set on restoring his place on the throne — a seat that he believes he was wrongfully removed from.

The Brazilian will have the chance to do so later this year when he collides with rising Dagestani Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 headliner, set for Abu Dhabi on October 22.

Since the vacant title fight was made official last month, Oliveira and Makhachev have been increasingly sparring on social media and in interviews, with the Russian seemingly still agitated by the former champ’s attempts to secure a money fight versus Conor McGregor.

In the latest back and forth, Oliveira accused the opposition camp of “arrogance.” It stands to reason that the latest comments from Khabib, Makhachev’s friend, and mentor, will only enhance the Brazilian’s claim.

Khabib Limits Oliveira’s Chances Of Victory To 30%

During a recent Eagle FC event in Kyrgyzstan, Khabib spoke about the next championship bout in the division that he dominantly ruled over between 2018 and 2020.

The Russian insisted that the plan is for Makhachev to not just have his hand raised, but to finish Oliveira. But despite his supreme confidence, Khabib admitted that a fighter of the Brazilian’s caliber can’t be ruled out, which is why he was generous enough to offer “Do Bronx” a 30% shot at success.

“On the 22nd of October, we will step into the cage and we plan on finishing him (Olivera), whether he likes it or not,” Khabib said. “I wouldn’t not give Charles any chance to win. Because that would be silly. He is the 2022 Fighter of the Year. I’d say the odds are 70/30 Makhachev. 30 percent you have to go give no matter what to Oliveira because he is a very unpredictable fighter… He’s very unpredictable and an unfavorable matchup.” (h/t Sambo Says)

In the eyes of many, Makhachev is the true heir to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s reign. If he’s to make that a reality by extending his win streak to 11 at UFC 280, the Dagestani contender will need to dispatch the man who made the most of his chance at succeeding “The Eagle” in 2021.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s assessment?