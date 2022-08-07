Leandro Lo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Legend, Dead At 33

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Leandro Lo has died after a shooting at a concert in São Paulo, BR on Sunday.
Brazilian news outlet G1 was among the first to report the news of Lo’s death.
According to police, Lo, 33, got into an altercation during the early morning hours on Sunday. Tensions rose after the suspect, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, allegedly grabbed a bottle from Lo’s table at the venue.
After a brief scuffle and separation, Velozo allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Lo in the head. The BJJ legend was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced deceased just hours later.
Local police are pursuing Velozo, who is on the run, and are asking the public to help give any details on his current whereabouts.
Lo won eight IBJJF world titles as a Jiu-Jitsu black belt. He also captured titles in Pans, European Open, and the Brazilian Nationals during his career competing on the mats.
Lo earned wins over the likes of fellow BJJ legend Gordon Ryan and former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. He earned his black belt under Academia Cícero Costha in São Paulo, considered by many as one of the top Jiu-Jitsu schools in the world.
After the news broke of Lo’s death, former MMA fighters Josh Thomson and Kenny Florian were just a few of the names who paid tribute to the 33-year-old.
The investigation into Lo’s death is ongoing and we’ll bring you the latest updates as they become available.