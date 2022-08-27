Leon Edwards: I Finished Usman On My Worst Day

Newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards stunned the MMA world with a last-ditch knockout over pound-for-pound contender Kamaru Usman in what the new champion states was one of his worst performances.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Edwards shared his thoughts:

“That’s exactly how I felt man. That’s one of my worst performances ever in my career, and to have my worst performance in the biggest moment of my life —it’s hard to explain how you feel mentally. I was like, ‘What the f*ck. Come on. How is this playing out like this.”

“Rocky” went on to say that he feels he managed to beat Usman at his worst, not his best.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

“It was difficult to go through. But it is what it is. That was Usman’s best performance and that was my worst performance, and he still couldn’t finish me.” Leon Edwards Continued: “If it was the other way round, I would’ve finished him (as well). But I finished him on my worst day, and that’s it.”

Edwards managed to stop Usman in the fifth round of a hard-fought bout that many, including the judges, had Usman ahead in. An emphatic head kick heard around the world soon laid rest to any need for the judges’ scorecards though, making Edwards the second UFC champion to hail from the UK.

Leon Edwards Mum Thanks Coach

One of the things that helped keep hope alive for Edwards in the tougher parts of the fight was coach Dave Lovell, now of viral internet fame. The mother of the champion spoke of her appreciation of the way Lovell spoke to her son.

“My Mum saw the video and voice noted me saying tell Dave thank you because I could tell he really cared about you. I am happy you have someone like that in your corner. For something like that to come from my Mum is amazing, and he did a great job.”

