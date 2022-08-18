Leon Edwards: Money Is “100%” Getting To Kamaru Usman’s Head

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards thinks that Kamaru Usman hasn’t completely changed for the better since they last fought.

Edwards and Usman will square off in the UFC 278 headliner this Saturday night in Salt Lake City, UT. Usman is the No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter and is aiming to continue his dominant reign.

Usman will face a familiar foe in Edwards, who he faced immediately following his win of The Ultimate Fighter 21 in 2015. Usman defeated Edwards via a unanimous decision and went on to earn the welterweight title after seven more wins.

Edwards hasn’t lost since he and Usman first squared off in the Octagon. He’s pulled off recent wins over Nate Diaz and Rafael dos Anjos amid his nine-fight winning streak.

Edwards has been known to be brash and confident when it comes to his fighting prowess and he’s ready to shock the world this weekend. While he respects Usman as a competitor, he feels that Usman has enjoyed the lucrative fruits of his labor a bit too much.

Leon Edwards Weighs In On Kamaru Usman’s Rise To Prominence

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Edwards poked fun at Usman’s choice of attire at UFC press conferences.

“You know Terry Crews from White Chicks? He looks like that guy from White Chicks,” Edwards claimed. “He’s changed. Never got a t-shirt on. I don’t know what’s going on. The money’s getting to his head.”

Edwards was then pressed on whether or not he feels that fame and fortune have impacted Usman negatively since becoming champion.

“100%. The dough is getting to his head,” Edwards said. “No t-shirts ever again. He’s just now embracing Africa…it’s a mad situation. I feel it’s truly getting to his head, I believe so.”

Several UFC stars have been accused of letting money affect their performances in the cage. This includes Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, and others who have made the walk to the Octagon and suffered shocking defeats.

Things between Usman and Edwards have been relatively cordial in the buildup to their UFC 278 battle, though that may change after Edwards’ recent comments to kick off fight week.

