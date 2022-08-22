Leon Edwards Sends Message To Kamaru Usman After Upset KO

Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards sent a message to fallen opponent Kamaru Usman following their rematch at UFC 278.

In the headliner of Saturday’s pay-per-view event, held in Salt Lake City, Utah, Edwards secured his place in history as the United Kingdom’s second-ever UFC titleholder. To follow in Michael Bisping’s gold-winning footsteps, “Rocky” accomplished a feat that was rarely predicted or thought to be possible on the night.

Doing what the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington couldn’t, “Rocky” ended the dominant reign of Usman, handing the Nigerian his first Octagon loss by snapping his 15-fight UFC win streak.

While the buildup to the fight didn’t replicate the likes of which we saw when Usman was paired with the trash-talking Covington, there were certainly some elements of animosity and heat at play — from Edwards’ doubts about Usman’s pound-for-pound greatness claim to the now-former champ’s desire to get some revenge for the Brit’s 2015 face-off push.

Ultimately, there was respect between the two men, and while they didn’t appear to overly embrace inside the Octagon post-fight, both have since addressed each other on social media.

Edwards Shows Usman Respect, Brands Rematch An “Honour”

Having promised to rebound and prove his greatness following the upset loss at UFC 278, Usman congratulated Edwards on the victory in a tweet.

Taking time away from his celebrations, Edwards, whose crowning made him the first Jamaican-born champion in UFC history, showed respect to his two-time opponent, describing their rematch as an “honour.”

Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family. — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 21, 2022

It stands to reason that the two elite 170lbers will continue their interactions moving forward, with a trilogy fight between the pair likely to be the next step in the welterweight title picture.

