Logan Paul Targeting Boxing Return By End Of 2022, Opp. TBD

YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is inching closer to a potential return to the boxing ring later this year following a year-long hiatus.

Paul’s last fight came against Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition last summer in Miami. The fight wasn’t sanctioned, and no winner was formally determined.

Paul is still waiting on his full payout from his fight against Mayweather and is in a court battle with the Boxing Hall of Famer. But he’s also had a busy summer as he recently signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Paul has teased an eventual return to boxing for months, including a potential matchup against fellow YouTuber Whindersson Nunes. For the first time in a bit, Paul seems fully committed to a specific timeframe for a boxing fight.

Logan Paul Targeting Late-2022 Boxing Return

Logan Paul, Photo Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

During a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul was asked about his boxing future.

“I’m a boxer again,” Paul revealed. “We’re getting back in the ring. We’re going to go from professional sport to professional sport. I want to get a fight in December. I have some people in mind, but I can’t say. You know you only get one first impression. That’s part of my ability to make moments. I like making first impressions big, so I want to wait until we’re ready.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Paul had been linked to a boxing match against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, but the fight hasn’t come to fruition. He has also expressed interest in working his way up towards a future bout against Conor McGregor in boxing.

Paul’s last professional boxing fight came against fellow YouTuber KSI back in 2019, losing via a split decision. A trilogy with KSI could also potentially be an option for his return to the ring.

Paul has also hinted that his athletic future points to a career in MMA, and he’s claimed that multiple MMA organizations have expressed interest in adding him to their respective rosters. For now, fans of Paul will await his next boxing opponent, which could potentially be a big name in the sport.

Who do you want Logan Paul to fight in his return to the boxing ring?