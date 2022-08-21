MMA Twitter Reacts To Lucie Pudilová’s TKO Win At UFC 278

UFC bantamweight Lucie Pudilová smothered Wu Yanan with her grappling before finishing the action with brutal ground-and-pound at UFC 278.

Pudilová got into it with Yanan during the UFC 278 ceremonial weigh-ins, to the surprise of many including UFC President Dana White. Following the altercation, she used it as motivation to put on arguably the best performance of her career.

Pudilová’s relentless grappling overwhelmed Yanan from the opening minutes of the fight. In Round 2, Pudilová got back mount and landed some brutal punches and elbows that forced the TKO finish.

MMA Twitter Praises Lucie Pudilová For Her Brutal Finish At UFC 278

Check out what Pudilová’s fighting colleagues and what some MMA personalities had to say about her performance.

These girls are going at it @ufc #ufc278 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) August 21, 2022

Aye now that’s some violence — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 21, 2022

Great job Ladies. I can’t wait to see either of you in the cage. #ufc278 — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) August 21, 2022

That got brutal really fast. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 21, 2022

Lucie Pudilova is one of the most softly-spoken, understated fighters I've ever interviewed. But in the octagon, she's a straight-up savage, as she just demonstrated. #UFC278 — Simon Head (@simonhead) August 21, 2022

0 to vicious in no time. — Suzanne (@SoozieCuzie) August 21, 2022

Pudilová returned to the UFC for a second stint following five wins in six fights in Octagon MMA. She hadn’t fought in the UFC since a unanimous decision loss to Justine Kish in Jan. 2020.

The 26-year-old Yanan could potentially be on her way out of the UFC for now after her fourth straight defeat. She’s lost five of her last six UFC appearances.

What was your reaction to Lucie Pudilová’s finish at UFC 278?