Luke Rockhold Warns Jake Paul: “Don’t Open Your Mouth About Me”

Luke Rockhold is not happy with the criticism he received from Jake Paul.

At UFC 278 Luke Rockhold gave his final performance in the UFC Octagon. He fought a tough, grueling fight against Paulo Costa but ultimately came up short.

Following the loss, Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA. The bout was a bloodbath and won both men a Fight of the Night bonus. Although most fans thoroughly enjoyed the fight, one critic sounded off. That man was Jake Paul.

In a social media post following the fights, Paul called the co-main event between Rockhold and Costa “dogsh-t.” This kind of slander did not sit well with Rockhold or for that matter Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting. He invited Rockhold onto his show, The MMA Hour, to discuss the remarks after Helwani himself already laid into Paul.

“I don’t really give relevance to idiots. I’m tired of doing that,” Rockhold said via MMA Fighting.“I thought the kid had a better head on his shoulders, and I thought he was doing better for the sport [of MMA]. Like you said, it was cool — I’ve seen him stand up for respect for the sport.

“But then the hate kind of got to him and made him feel insecure about his hate, and so he tried to put that off on me, because of obviously my cardiovascular system in the altitude. But motherf–ker, you’re doing handicapped fighting. So don’t talk. And you’re finding guys that are smaller than you, everything you’re doing. I don’t think I really opened my mouth about you — don’t open your mouth about me. You just don’t f–king understand what fighting is. When you’re thinking about fighting, you’ve got to think about dying.”

Luke Rockhold Lays Into Jake Paul And His Approach To Boxing MMA Fighter

Paul has made his way in the sport of boxing by fighting retired MMA fighters. He fought Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren when they were perhaps past their primes. Now, he has become one of the most popular boxers of today through this means of picking an opponent. Rockhold sees Paul for who he is and is calling him out on it.

“Boxing is boxing. Putting these f–king puffy little pads on your hands and all you’ve got to worry about their f–king hands. Think about elbows, think about knees, think about grappling, think about kicks, think about every goddamn thing you could think about. Put you in a state of reality, which you’ve lost touch with, Rockhold said. ”The reality of the modern-day — people like that, he thinks he’s like a f–king [Muhammad] Ali. Shut the f–k up. Go back in your f–king hole before I f–king smack the s–t out of you.”

Now that Rockhold is retired, he would fit the mold for the perfect next opponent for Paul. When asked if that was a possibility, Rockhold explained that he was not interested. He explained that he has other plans for his retirement, and it seems that combat sports are no longer on his mind. After all, Rockhold has had many other business ventures throughout his career, including a successful modeling career.

