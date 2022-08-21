MMA Twitter Reacts To Tybura’s UFC 278 Win Over Romanov

UFC heavyweight veteran Marcin Tybura rallied to defeat surging contender Alexandr Romanov at UFC 278 on Saturday.

Romanov had his way with his wrestling in the first round of the fight, throwing Tybura around the Octagon and showcasing his elite strength. After what many thought was a 10-8 round in favor of Romanov, Tybura was the fresher fighter in Rounds 2 and 3 and earned a majority decision.

Judge Derek Cleary scored the contest a 28-28 draw with Romanov earning a 10-8 first round, but the other two judges gave Romanov a 10-9 in the first and Tybura earned the win on two of the scorecards.

MMA Fighters & Personalities React To Marcin Tybura’s UFC 278 Win

Check out what MMA Twitter had to say after Tybura’s victory over Romanov.

Wow. — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) August 21, 2022

Did Buffer read the cards wrong? How was Tybura-Romanov not a DRAW??? #UFC278 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) August 21, 2022

Massive victory for Marcin WHOA! — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) August 21, 2022

Lol. Just get rid of 10-8s, what's even the point. #UFC278 — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) August 21, 2022

Not scoring round 1 a 10-8 is horrific judging, but since spiritually Romanov deserved to lose, it works out — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) August 21, 2022

I’m more shocked by how the Romanov vs Tybura fight went than Perry vs MVP.



Could just be a bad night/altitude issues for Romanov or Tybura just deserves a lot more respect.



Either way, though Romanov would breeze through him. #ufc278 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) August 21, 2022

Tybura rebounded following a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC 267 last October. Before that, he earned five-straight wins over the likes of Walt Harris, Greg Hardy, and Ben Rothwell.

Romanov entered UFC 278 undefeated with 16 wins to begin his professional career. This streak included finishes over Chase Sherman and Jared Vanderaa.

A six-year veteran of the Octagon, Tybura seems to be hitting his stride after beating one of the top prospects in the heavyweight division.

