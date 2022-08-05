Masvidal Lays Out Nate Diaz’s Path To Victory Against Chimaev

Jorge Masvidal isn’t counting Nate Diaz out of his upcoming UFC 279 main event against surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

#8-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal is currently taking time away from fighting due in part to his legal troubles following an alleged assault of former teammate Colby Covington.

This lull in in-cage fight activity has provided “Gamebred” with extra time to serve as the promoter for Gamebred Fighting Championship and also keep an eye on the movement of his peers in the welterweight division.

At UFC 279, the #3-ranked Khamzat Chimaev will be taking on the unranked Nate Diaz. Although the rankings often do not tell the full story behind the matchmaking of a fight, in this case, the general public seem to believe the numbers gap between the fighters’ placements is an accurate representation of where they are in their careers and the odds of the bout.

Chimaev is listed as a monstrous -1600 favorite over Diaz, who is a +800 underdog. This means that to win $100, a bettor would need to place a $1,600 bet on a winning Chimaev, while a $100 bet on Diaz would cash in an $800 winning ticket. Chimaev himself has dismissed these odds, stating that anything can happen in a fight.

As someone who dominated Nate Diaz and yet struggled with elite wrestlers in his career, it may come as no surprise that Masvidal sided with Borz to get the job done next month. However, he does see a path to where Diaz could land the massive upset.

Masvidal Points To Diaz’s Cardio Advantage As Key Advantage Over Chimaev

Speaking with MMA Fighting recently, Masvidal pointed out some flaws in Chimaev’s game that the experienced and wily Diaz could exploit en route to a potential finish.

“I think Khamzat probably wins, but I could see Nate putting him away in rounds 4 or 5 because Khamzat doesn’t have that gas tank, doesn’t have that experience, and I think he gets too in the moment to where he’s wasting energy doing stupid shit.

“Nate’s gonna conserve all that energy and get in his face when it counts. So I think probably Khamzat should win, but I won’t be surprised if Nate stops his ass.”

Masvidal isn’t the only person to give Diaz a chance at upsetting Chimaev. Henry Cejudo and even division champion Kamaru Usman see the Stockton slugger as a very game opponent who should not be discounted come September 10.

Do you think Nate Diaz could get the upset finish over Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 next month?