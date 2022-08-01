McCann Goes Opposite Route From Adesanya With MMA Media

While it may not be in UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya‘s good books, the MMA media certainly has the support of women’s flyweight Molly McCann.

At UFC 276 earlier this month, Adesanya headlined International Fight Week with the fifth defense of his 185-pound gold. In what many perceived to be a lackluster performance and main event, “The Last Stylebender” outpointed challenger Jared Cannonier across five rounds in Las Vegas.

But after fighting with a chorus of boos surrounding the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena, which were accompanied by a number of fans leaving the arena early, the middleweight king appeared to take his frustrations out on the sport’s media.

During his appearance at the post-fight press conference, Adesanya suggested that he could do the job of MMA reporters, who couldn’t share the same profession as him.

“Just something I wanna say. You guys have a job to do, and I’m not criticizing you guys in particular — I kinda am, I kinda am. But just remember this, I could do your job. I could do your job. You could never do my job,” Adesanya asserted. “Just remember that. I could do your job, trust me.”

McCann: I’m Not Gonna Do An Adesanya

When it comes to post-fight presser messages, it can’t get more polar-opposite to Adesanya than Molly McCann’s words this past weekend.

Last week, the UFC was back in London, England, for the second time this year. Once again, Scousers McCann and Paddy Pimblett took over the capital city, dominating headlines and pre-fight footage throughout fight week.

And after both added another UK triumph to their records inside The O2, a joyous “Meatball” took the time to credit the media, noting that she wouldn’t attempt to downplay someone’s career like Adesanya.

“You see tonight, no disrespect to any other fighter on this card, who had the press? Who was giving all of yous soundbites? Who was giving all of yous time to write?” McCann said during her and Pimblett’s post-fight press conference. “Last time we seen you, the other day, none of yous could even open your eyes cause you were all f*cked, and we’re trying to give you everything that we have.

“I’m not giving Adesanya, where like, ‘I can do your job, but you can’t do my job,’ nah. I can’t do your job, ’cause I can’t spell [LAUGHS],” McCann added. “But what I can do, is I can make 18,000 people in London sing ‘F The Tories.’ That’s what the Meatball can do.”

At the conclusion of her interaction with the media, McCann once again thanked reporters for their work, insisting that both herself and longtime teammate Pimblett appreciate the efforts of the media.

“Can I just say before we leave, me and him [Pimblett] appreciate every little bit of work that yous all do. And the ones that wanna try and slag us, that’s sound, whatever. But all of yous who are real journalists, take the time to see what we do — we f*cking love yous,” McCann concluded.

Perhaps their different paths to victory — Adesanya via a widely-criticized decision and McCann by way of another brutal knockout — had a part to play in the pair’s opposite messages to the media.

Who gave the better message, Molly McCann or Israel Adesanya?