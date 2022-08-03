McCarthy On Lewis Stoppage: ‘He Always Goes Face Down, Ass Up’

Renowned former referee John McCarthy has given his take on the controversial stoppage in the heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Sergei Pavlovich.

This past weekend at UFC 277, Lewis looked to break his streak of Texas defeats, which has seen him bested in his home state by Ciryl Gane last September and Tai Tuivasa in February this year.

But unfortunately for “The Black Beast,” he didn’t improve on his recent record in “The Lone Star State,” with Russia’s Pavlovich securing a six-place rise up the heavyweight ladder thanks to a first-round TKO win in Dallas.

However, the result wasn’t without controversy, with many fighters, fans, and pundits claiming that Referee Dan Miragliotta stepped in to bring an end to the contest too soon.

The latest to share that sentiment is Miragliotta’s former colleague, “Big” John McCarthy.

McCarthy: Lewis/Pavlovich Stoppage Was Early

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy reflected on UFC 277 alongside co-host and fellow Bellator analyst Josh Thomson.

When discussing the much-debated stoppage in the main-card heavyweight clash, McCarthy judged that while Miragliotta had Lewis’ protection in mind, he stepped in too soon, especially considering the veteran heavyweight’s habit of going down ‘face down, ass up’ when he gets hit.

“I did not agree, you know. The stoppage, I thought it was early,” McCarthy said. “Because you know those guys going into the fight. It’s not like these are new, young guys. You know what Derrick Lewis does. You know that he has come back in fights where he has been hit and has gone down.

“And you know the way that he does go down. He doesn’t usually go to his butt. He tends to go towards (the ground), face-down, ass-up position, but he tries to fight his way through it. You’ve gotta give him that time,” McCarthy added. “But I know Dan was trying to protect him.” (h/t Sportskeeda MMA)

While a host of notable figures backed the early stoppage claim online, including Canadian journalist Ariel Helwani, many supported Miragliotta’s decision to end the fight as Lewis was sent to the ground. Welterweight contender Stephen Thompson suggested that the result would have been no different had “The Black Beast” been allowed more time to recover.

“I don’t think (it was early). I mean, referee, it could have gone either way,” Thompson said during an episode of his YouTube podcast. “He would have gotten finished. I mean, even if he would have carried on going, he would have gotten finished.”

Although many appeared infuriated by the stoppage, the split view among the fanbase would certainly suggest that it’s not as clear cut as some would like to think.

I don't get the outrage. It really wasn't a bad stoppage.



Lewis fell face first to the canvas. That's not a good sign. Also, we were just 55 seconds into the fight. Pavlovich was fresh and could've easily continued his attack. #UFC277 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) July 31, 2022

Ok, now I hate that stoppage.



Also, no more Texas for Lewis. Enough. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 31, 2022

That is a good stoppage by Big Dan. How Lewis went down looked like he was out#UFC277 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) July 31, 2022

Yeah get all this bs reffing out of y’all system before next week!!!#UFC277 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

Which side of the debate are you on? Was the Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich fight stopped prematurely?