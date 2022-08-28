Archives: McGregor Shares Surprising Way His Career May End (2021)

On this day one year ago, we ran a story about how Conor McGregor‘s combat sports career may end that may surprise you.

Conor McGregor has never been reserved about his love of the sweet science of boxing. He has even shared the ring with one of the greatest boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather and tried to do the same against another all-time great in Manny Pacquiao.

However, not many people would think that someone regarded as the most famous MMA athletes of all time would end his career in another sport, even if it is his beloved boxing.

In the following article published last year, the Irishman hinted that this was exactly what could transpire.

Latest News

As far as updates on the boxing front go, Conor McGregor made a guarantee in May that we would, in fact, see him return to the boxing ring at some point. In June, he even hinted that this return could be against old foe Floyd Mayweather. However, UFC President Dana White would then emphatically shoot down this possibility.

Fortunately, McGregor still has his bread and butter of MMA, to which he is expected to finally make his return from leg injury early 2023 as of the most recent update.

The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day One Year Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 28, 2021, 10:00 AM]

Headline: Conor McGregor Says He’ll Possibly End His Career As A Boxer

Author: Harvey Leonard

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has suggested he could finish his career in combat sports with a return to the boxing ring.

McGregor was last in action at UFC 264 last month. In a blockbuster main event, the Irishman fell to his second loss this year against Dustin Poirier. After “The Diamond” leveled their rivalry at 1-1 with a victory at UFC 257 in January, the trilogy fight was expected to end their feud once and for all.

Instead, a horrific leg break suffered by McGregor in the finals seconds of the opening round signaled an anticlimactic end to the highly anticipated headliner. Having had successful surgery, the 33-year-old expects a return to his best in 2022. Despite targeting a fourth meeting with Poirier, McGregor seemingly still has his eyes partly set on a return to the squared circle.

McGregor has so far fought once as a professional boxer. In a memorable crossover bout with the legendary Floyd Mayweather in 2017, the Irishman fell short after being finished in the 10th round by “Money.”

But with talks of a clash with Manny Pacquiao, and given the type of performance he gave at UFC 257, many have suggested that McGregor is gearing up for a return to boxing.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, McGregor fueled those thoughts with the answer he gave when asked whether he’ll be switching full-time to the sport towards the end of his career.

Possibly. The leg tho will be more than equipped to kick. I am billi walking straight to a title shot on my return and it sickens the bums of this business. Which is the real reason these constant disrespectful comments come by way. God bless them. https://t.co/IEWhjVRmj8 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

“Possibly. The leg tho will be more than equipped to kick. I am billi walking straight to a title shot on my return and it sickens the bums of this business. Which is the real reason these constant disrespectful comments come by way. God bless them.”

While leaving the door open for a switch to boxing, McGregor also reiterated his desire to return to MMA action upon the completion of his recovery, and work his way back to a UFC championship.

Do you think Conor McGregor should make a full-time switch to professional boxing before the end of his combat sports career?