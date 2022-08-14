ARCHIVES: McGregor On Jones’ & Lesnar’s Failed Tests: “F*ck ‘Em Both”

On this day six years ago, Conor McGregor did not hold back on his thoughts about Jon Jones‘ and Brock Lesnar’s failed drug tests connected to UFC 200.

UFC 200 was expected to be the most stacked UFC card of all time. However, the lineup took a massive blow when Jon Jones was yanked from his main event against Daniel Cormier after testing positive for banned substances. Although independent arbitration later stated Jones did not dope intentionally, he was still suspended nonetheless for negligence.

As for Lesnar, he was victorious over Mark Hunt at UFC 200, but after the results of his drug test was revealed, the bout was later ruled to be a No Contest.

Mark Hunt has been in a feud with the UFC for years, with this particular bout being one of the main reasons for his animosity with the promotion. Hunt claims the UFC knew all along that Lesnar was doping but allowed him to fight anyway. Hunt even sued the UFC for Lesnar’s fight purse of $2.5 million, but the Nevada court ruled against him.

Brock Lesnar has long since retired from MMA, with the bout against Mark Hunt being his final MMA fight. Jon Jones is expected to return this year, with the UFC reportedly hoping he’ll be able to return at the year-end UFC 282 PPV.

Conor McGregor has never failed a drug test, and his return is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023.

The following article was published on this day six years ago, and it is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Six Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 14, 2016, 10:31 AM]

Headline: McGregor On Jones’ & Lesnar’s Failed Tests: “F*ck ‘Em Both”

Author: Matt Boone

During his UFC 202 Media Day Q&A in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch full archive here) earlier this week, UFC mega-star Conor McGregor had some choice words for two of the UFC’s biggest stars — Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar.

When asked if he feels Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar should be banned from the UFC for life for testing positive for multiple banned substances in tests connected to their fights at the historic UFC 200 event, McGregor bluntly replied, “I don’t give a sh*t.”

“You know what,” he continued. “F*ck them both, to be honest. I don’t know the stories, I don’t know the ins and outs, I’ve got my own sh*t to worry about. I was taken from [UFC] 200 for the co-main and the main and then both of them popped for some sh*t.”

McGregor concluded, “Do what you want. I don’t give a f*ck.”

You can watch the excerpt from the Q&A where Conor McGregor made these comments above, via Fight Hub TV, or the complete archive of McGregor's Q&A right here at MMANews.com by clicking here.

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon against Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 202 on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here at MMANews.com for live coverage of the event.