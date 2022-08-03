Conor McGregor to Make Film Debut in ‘Road House’ Remake

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is looking to add another wrinkle to his ever-growing stardom.

Having risen from childhood boxer and plumbing apprentice to global superstar and mixed martial arts champion, there’s not much that McGregor hasn’t accomplished across his illustrious career.

But one major industry he’s yet to crack is the movie business. Following today’s announcement, that looks set to change.

On Twitter, Amazon Studios announced that the “Notorious” Irishman has been cast in a leading role alongside renowned actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who’s well known for his roles in the Spider-Man franchise, Source Code, and The Day After Tomorrow.

McGregor and Gyllenhaal will co-star in a modern remake of the 1980’s classic, Road House, with filming set to get underway later this month.

“Fight legend Conor McGregor joins cast of the new ‘Road House’ movie alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.”

For those who haven’t seen the 1989 release, the synopsis reads: “A legendary bouncer comes to restore order at a notorious bar but runs afoul of a ruthless crime boss who controls the town. The stage is set for an action-packed showdown.”

That sounds about fitting for McGregor’s motion picture debut…

Another Venture In “The McGregor Empire”

With his upcoming acting venture, McGregor will join a lengthy list of MMA fighters who have crossed over to the big screen, including Georges St-Pierre, who has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Michael Bisping, who landed a role in XXX: Return of Xander Cage, among others.

While it’ll add McGregor’s name to that list, the move will also add acting to a lengthy tally of business and career escapades that has included pub purchases, whiskey creation, a clothing line, and of course, a hugely-successful tenure inside the Octagon.

Shortly after his dip into the acting waters was confirmed, a statement was released via McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler, during which she expressed his excitement at the new opportunity, but reiterated that fighting remains his sole focus.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House’, a beloved classic,” the statement read. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to start filming.”

McGregor has had less success in the cage in recent years, losing back-to-back contests to Dustin Poirier in 2021, the second of which left him sidelined with a broken leg. Given that the latest reports have suggested he could be out until early 2023, it’s unsurprising to see McGregor further expanding his toolbox during his ongoing layoff.

What I do is I line up jaws and pop them. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2022

How do you think Conor McGregor will get on in his major movie acting debut?