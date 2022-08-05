Megan Anderson Recalls Kenney Run-In After Crude Remarks

Megan Anderson recalls having a run-in with “little cretin” Casey Kenney prior to their bouts at UFC 259.

The early months of 2021 remain a wild memory for many, especially for MMA fans, before the UFC returned to crowded arenas at UFC 261. While Megan Anderson was preparing for her title challenge against Amanda Nunes at 145lbs, the Golden Coast native and former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion had a spat with Kenney regarding his “disgusting behavior” on “Suga” Sean O’Malley’s podcast.

Kenney was asked by O’Malley’s coach if he would sleep with Anderson, retorting that he would only do it if he was “hammered and it was four in the morning”.

I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you'd have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences.



Disgusting behavior and it's unfortunate that he'll be fighting on my card in March. https://t.co/hJd1OuHIyD — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 28, 2021

Megan Anderson Recalls Kenney “S–t Himself And Ran The Other Way.”

Talking with Ben Davis, Anderson recalls crossing paths with Kenney ahead of his bout with Dominick Cruz on the prelims of UFC 259, when Anderson challenged the UFC Female P4P #1 for the featherweight belt.

“It was so funny because he fought Dominick Cruz when I fought Amanda Nunes and he crossed paths with me at the UFC P.I… [he] f—king s—t himself and ran the other way… It was very out of the blue… I get so much f—king hate — like more than most other female fighters — for absolutely no reason. I don’t say anything bad about anyone, I don’t do anything, I stick to myself, I don’t say anything mean, I was just like why? Why does this always happen to me?” (h/t MMA Mania)

Anderson points out that she is an entire weight class above him, and suggests that part of the reason she gets so much hate, especially as a woman in the male dominated sport, is because there are many men who are emasculated by her size.

Standing six feet tall, Anderson was the tallest female fighter in the promotion before fighting out her contract with her R1 loss to Nunes. Putting her fighting career on hold to pursue acting, appearing alongside Chris Hemsworth later this year in Extraction 2, Anderson remains active in the sport, providing analysis for ESPN and Invicta FC.