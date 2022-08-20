Merab Dvalishvili Refuses To Predict ‘Sucky’ O’Malley/Yan Fight

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t understand the media and fan hype behind the Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley fight at UFC 280.

Dvalishvili is set to face former UFC featherweight champion, José Aldo, at UFC 278 tonight. He’s looking to extend his seven-fight winning streak and move one step closer to a potential bantamweight title shot.

Dvalishvili’s return to the Octagon comes just a few months after his teammate, UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling, defeated Yan via a split decision at UFC 273. Dvalishvili and Sterling have recently committed to not fighting one another if the UFC were to make the offer.

Dvalishvili’s matchup with Aldo is one of many in a crowded bantamweight division title picture. While Dvalishvili is paying close attention to how things are playing out at 135lbs, he feels that Yan and O’Malley don’t bring a lot of impressive attributes to their upcoming fight.

Merab Dvalishvili Harshly Dismisses Petr Yan & Sean O’Malley

During his UFC 278 pre-fight media day, Dvalishvili was asked to predict the upcoming Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong headliner, along with O’Malley vs. Yan.

“I think Sandhagen going to win this fight. And “Sugar” Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan, I don’t care. I don’t care. They both suck,” Dvalishvili said bluntly.

Yan, the former UFC bantamweight titleholder, will face O’Malley in a high-stakes matchup. The winner could potentially get the next bantamweight title shot against the TJ Dillashaw/Sterling victor, with Dvalishvili also making a strong case with a win tonight.

Yan vs. O’Malley is seen by many as one of the biggest fights of 2022, but Dvalishvili feels that the anticipation for the bout isn’t completely warranted.

