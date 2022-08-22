Merab Dvalishvili Says José Aldo Told Him He’s Retiring

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has brought some insight to his Octagon conversation with José Aldo following their UFC 278 fight.

Dvalishvili used his grappling and ferocious pace to defeat Aldo via a unanimous decision at UFC 278. He has now won eight in a row and could potentially be on the verge of a bantamweight title shot.

After their fight, Dvalishvili and Aldo shared a moment in the cage and seemed to be having a respect-filled conversation with one another. UFC commentator Joe Rogan hilariously tried but failed to capture what was being discussed on his Octagon microphone.

MMA fighters like Dvalishvili and Aldo often share a moment of respect after going to battle in the cage. Just days after their fight, Dvalishvili made a stunning claim regarding what was talked about between the surging bantamweight and the former featherweight champion.

Merab Dvalishvili Says José Aldo Is Hanging Up The Gloves

Image Credits: Cooper Neill/Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Dvalishvili revealed that Aldo told him that he’s calling it a career.

“He told me actually,” Dvalishvili said. “When he was down, and I go to shake his hand… he say ‘that means this is my last fight because this is my last run to title, and I guess I’m done’.”

Aldo has yet to announce anything resembling a retirement on his social media pages or in an interview. Leading up to UFC 278, he seemed confident about his fighting future during this new venture at bantamweight.

Aldo appeared to be on the come-up with three-straight victories before UFC 278 against Dvalishvili, earning wins over Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz, and Marlon Vera. He opted to make the move to bantamweight following a loss to Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 237.

If this is truly the end of the road for Aldo’s UFC career, he retires as one of the greatest fighters to ever enter the Octagon. As of the publication of this story, we only have hearsay to go off of after Dvalishvili claimed Aldo is retiring.

Do you believe José Aldo is retiring following his loss to Merab Dvalishvili?