Michael Chandler Picks Title Shot Over McGregor Payday

If given the choice between fighting Conor McGregor and fighting for a UFC title, Michael Chandler picks the title shot, but would want McGregor next.

It’s hard to think of a lightweight mixed martial artist who Michael Chandler hasn’t fought. Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, Benson Henderson, Tony Ferguson, just to name a few. And with Dustin Poirier reportedly next for the Missouri native, there remains one name on his list of fighters he wanted to fight when he joined the UFC: Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler Picks Between McGregor And UFC Gold

After his knockout of the year contending front kick directly to Tony Ferguson’s chin at UFC 274, he became the only person to ever separate Ferguson from consciousness. Chandler made the most of his time on the mic following the bout, calling out McGregor in what is surely one of the most viewed post-fight interviews in recent memory. However, Chandler still has his eyes set on UFC gold.

“Conor is the biggest fight ever. Conor is a legacy type of fight. It’s a HOF kind of fight. It’s the fight that everyone remembers, you know? Win, lose or draw, knockout or submission or decision, it’s a fight everyone is going to remember,” Chandler told MMA Fighting. “But holding UFC gold… Becoming the #1 guy in the world, that’s the goal. That’s the ultimate goal.

“I want that not just for myself, but for my wife, my two sons, I want it for my family, my mom and dad, who’ve made those sacrifices over all those years for me to get here, and I want it for the fans and the people who have supported me since day one, so I can hoist it up and say, “We did it”. And then the Conor fight after that. That would be the big one. That would be the BIG, big one.”

The Road To UFC Gold

Despite having been seconds away from finishing Charles Oliveira at UFC 263 for the vacant title, Chandler remains optimistic about his chances for a rematch. A victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 would make him the #2 ranked lightweight in the UFC, and with the uncertainty surrounding McGregor’s return, Chandler fancies himself to be facing off against the winner of Oliveira and Makhachev within the year.

Do you believe Michael Chandler will ever become UFC champion?